After a lot of confusion and doubts, the Maoists have formally resigned from the government. Their decision to go back to their old ways of revolution and protest has once again set back the peace process. This decision has the public worried and the constituent assembly elections seem unlikely to happen.

If we look at the bigger picture, forgetting a few grievances and the declaration of Nepal as a republic, the country has been running according to the Maoists' whims. Almost two years ago, when they signed the 12-point accord with the government, the deal was that everything go according to their roadmap. They have also played a huge role in invoking the people's right that they elect their own government through constituent assembly elections.

Nevertheless, they have made a few grave political mistakes. Despite the elections being announced and delayed twice, they were not able to take a stand on Nepal as a republic and proportional representation. When madhesi and janajati demands started to grow, the Maoists settled for a less than satisfactory agreement, on an issue that they themselves had raised. This shows the Maoist nature of going through with things without properly understanding them.

The other seven parties saw a weakness, and their attempt to use it to their advantage, combined with the Maoists' inability to read the future correctly, led to the present situation where the Maoists had to resign from government.

The Maoists have left the alliance and declared revolution again. The current ceasefire and peace process, along with the constituent assembly polls, are in limbo now until their intentions become clear. In this situation, the seven parties also need to accept their own weak position and start a dialogue as soon as possible. If they see the Maoist reversal as an opening for themselves, this will invite another disaster.

Not only do they have to make the Maoists responsible for their actions but also the prime minister and the seven parties need to be responsible and take responsibility. Without this, the country and the people could face a grave crisis.