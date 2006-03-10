Nepali officials will unveil the new tourism brand 'Naturally Nepal, Once is Not Enough' at a trade show in Berlin on Saturday. The delegation will be led by Minister of State for Tourism Yankila Sherpa and include 17 travel trade firms. The Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) says it is ready to invest Rs 100 million in promoting the brand with a goal of attracting 300,000 more tourists to the country. The campaign focuses on three major segments: weekend breaks (aimed at Indian and other regional tourists) adventure holidays and 'lifetime experience' (targeted at US, European and other long-haul markets).