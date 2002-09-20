All parties, unite Sanghu, 16 September From The Nepali Press | From Issue #112 (September 20-26, 2002)

Excerpts from an interview with Madhav Kumar Nepal, general secretary, CPN (UML)



Why does your party seem to be more involved in convening an all-party meeting rather than campaigning for elections?

The country is heading towards more disaster. In this situation, responsible parties should be united. Ten political parties have displayed unity through an all-party meeting, which is what the country's needs. Unity also helps ensure that the elections will be smooth.



What is the outcome of the all-party meeting?

There has been confusion about the elections recently, and the ten parties have agreed that the government should immediately clarify matters. Second, all the parties agree that the government should be ready to talk with the Maoists. We have also appealed to the Maoists for sincere and genuine moves towards talks. They should initiate a unilateral ceasefire, and then the government should also be ready for a ceasefire.



Do you think the Maoists will listen to you? Will you pressure the government for talks?

Going by the recent statement issued by Prachanda, we are assured that they are ready for talks. On the other hand, the government is not at all positive on this matter. We have appealed to the government to rethink its stand against talks. If the government is accountable towards the people and the country, it should work towards creating the right environment to end this crisis through dialogue.



Even people in responsible positions have started claiming that the forthcoming elections might not take place? What will be your reaction if the elections do not take place as scheduled?

The elections have to be held as declared. The government should immediately begin dispelling any doubts about the 13 November elections. The Election Commission will also have to end the confusion it has created among the people. Not holding the elections is unimaginable. The government dissolved parliament because it was confident that an election was possible. To save this country from a constitutional crisis, it has to hold the election as scheduled.



Is the CPN-UML ready to mediate peace talks?

Mediation is not possible until the two parties are themselves ready to talk and we are asked to play go-between. The Maoists and the government should first prepare themselves for a dialogue. For that, the government should take a lead.