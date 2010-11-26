RABI THAPA
More than a dozen central plans for the development of the Karnali region are yet to be realised even though a decade has passed since they were formulated. The plans have been gathering dust because the centre has not considered them a priority.

Ten years have passed since the plans for micro-hydro projects in Mugu, an airport in Kalikot, and roads in Humla, Mugu and Dolpa were conceived. Humla's iodisation plant is not in full operation either.

Gamgadi micro-hydro project in Mugu was supposed to supply 400KW of electricity to five VDCs. But project chief Mahadeb Mandal, who has been living in Kathmandu for the last two years, blames the contractor. "The contractor has taken Rs 173.5 million for the project but no work has been done," he says. It was not possible to get a statement from the contractor, Global Contracts.

The state of road projects in Karnali is not any better. Three out of five districts in Karnali – Mugu, Humla and Dolpa – still do not have road access. Even Kalikot and Jumla only have unsurfaced tracks. Four years have passed since the Karnali Highway track opened but the road has been blocked for 15 months. Krishna Kumar Niraula, local development officer of Humla, says that work has not progressed because resources have been diverted.

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