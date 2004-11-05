

ALL SMILES: Pakistani Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz and Ambassador Zameer Akram responding to a question from the audience at a talk organised by the Nepal Council of World Affairs and the Pakistani Embassy on 1 November at the Soaltee Crowne Plaza.



ADULT FRANCHISE: Former Foreign Minister Chakra Bastola casts his ballot at a mock poll organised by American Deputy Chief of Mission, Elizabeth Millard, on 2 November to coincide with the US elections. John Kerry won, 28-10.



HELSINKI-KATHMANDU: The first chartered Finnair 757 of the season touched down at Kathmandu on Wednesday bringing a plane-load of Finnish tourists and journalists.



BOWLED OVER: The Indian Embassy team, winners of the Soaltee Crowne Plaza Super Sixes 2004, let off a victory cheer at the Tribhuban University stadium on Monday.



PINCHING THE TIP: Health workers and curious onlookers at a rally to mark National Condom Day on 30 October at Tundikhel.

