

ALL SMILES: Managing director of Royal Nepal Airlines, Mohan Khanal, hands over a cheque to Payal Shakya, Dabur Vatika Miss Nepal 2004, at the BICC on Saturday. Sarah Gurung, first runner-up, is in the middle.



ON THE SAME BOAT: Negotiating a bend on the Sundarijal to Gokarna stretch of the Bagmati, Himal Media won the "best raft" award. Thirteen media houses participated in Dunga Daud organised by Nepal River Conservation Trust on Saturday to raise awareness.



YOUNG GRAFT BUSTERS: Members of the National Committee against Corruption staged a relay hunger strike to raise wareness about corruption in Kathmandu this week.



SKULL AND BONES: World Indigenous Day on Monday was marked by an anti-war and pro-peace rally in Kathmandu.



INTERNATIONAL WEDDING: Shabnam Koirala wed Badi Azad from SanFrancisco at a traditional Nepali ceremony in Kathmandu on Saturday. The bride's parents, Bharat and Joanne Koirala, are seen blessing the couple.