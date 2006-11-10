The midnight accord has been welcomed across the political spectrum in India. There is relief and optimism among political actors and analysts here that the peace process is moving towards a successful outcome. Also discernible is admiration for the manner in which the Nepali political class has achieved successive breakthroughs.

Pranab Mukherjee, Minister for External Affairs, called the decisions "a victory for the people of Nepal", and said India looked forward to the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement on 16 November. India played an important behind-the-scenes role in the run up to the deal, and government sources say they are extremely happy and that this was the best possible deal under the circumstances.

Communist leader Sitaram Yechuri, who has been an active intermediary in negotiations between the Maoists and the SPA in the past, told us, "This is very good. A large part of the challenge has now been overcome and both sides have reached a working understanding. I would have preferred this to have happened earlier though." When asked about the role of the Indian Left in bridging the SPA- Maoist divide, Yechuri said, "This deal is along the lines of what we had advised some months ago."

C Raja Mohan, strategic affairs editor of The Indian Express, says New Delhi has stepped back from its demons and respected the aspirations expressed in the 'People's Movement'. "India has shown flexibility, whether by acquiescing to the role of the UN, or engaging consistently with the Maoists." The momentum generated by the recent deal has convinced security experts like Raja Mohan and Major General (retired) Ashok Mehta that India should now formally lift the terrorist tag and release Maoist prisoners languishing in Indian jails.