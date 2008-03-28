Following the massive success of Jazzmandu, up-coming international festival Nepal Jazz Jatra swings into town this weekend for the first time to appease the hunger for more soul acts in the city. Starting 28 March, performances will take place at four different locations around Kathmandu, ending 30 March.

Organised by the Kathmandu Jazz Conservatory in conjunction with Party Nepal and the Hyatt Regency, the musical fiesta will see 10 different groups of local musicians as well as international acts-hailing from Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Curacao, Germany, Norway and Spain-romancing the crowd.

Apart from just jazz, this time the festival is broadening the musical platform, introducing blues, rock, eastern classical, folk and fusion into the arena.

Acts include jazz/fusion band Chris Poulsen Trio from Australia that has played all over the world and released two full-length studio albums. With Chris Poulsen on Fender Rhodes keyboards, Jeremy O'Connor on bass and Trent Bryson-Dean on percussion, the energetic group will rock the crowd with songs from their latest studio offering, Common Sense.

Nepali trio Sukarma will also take the stage, with Dhrubesh Regmi on sitar, Shyam Nepali on sarangi and Pramod Upadhyaya on percussion. Sukarma fuse folk and raga, allowing the two genres to enrich and embellish each other. Regulars in the Nepali jazz scene, this time they will be performing with Norwegian jazz pianist Jan Fadnes.

The festival will also see seasoned Nepali bands Trouble Clef, Baja Gaja, Inner Groove and 1974 AD belting out their grooves.

28 March

7.30 PM at 1905, Kantipath with Baja Gaja, Inner Groove, Vajra and New Revolution. Rs 400

7.30 PM at Moksh, Pulchok with the Chris Poulsen Trio. Rs 400

29 March

5PM at Hyatt Regency with KJC Student Combo, Sphatic, Abhishek and Jigme,

1974 AD, Baja Gaja, Inner Groove and Sukarma with Jan Fadnes, Chris Poulsen Trio. Rs 700

30 March

12PM at Hyatt Regency with Trouble Clef and international guests. Rs 1050

5PM at Patan Museum with Sukarma, East-West Grand Finale. Rs 600