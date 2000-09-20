Among the many accusations against the prime minister, one is of nepotism. Never before, other than in the Rana regime, have so many members of one family exercised control over so many important posts. Under Girija Prasad Koirala's leadership, members of his clan have moved into many prominent positions, and are creating their personal fiefdoms. Moreover, friends, assistants and personal domestic help, have been given important areas to run as they see fit.

The children of B.P. Koirala, too, are in important positions, but the general public holds no grudge against them. But against the present prime minister's brood, the public nurses no such feelings, and it is only a matter of time before they vent their anger and frustration.

A partial list of the members of the PM's clan is given below along with the positions they hold:

Relation Name Position Held
Cousin Sushil Koirala MP, General Secretary NC,Central Working Committee (CWC)
Sister-in-law Nona Koirala CWC, Chief of Women's Wing
Niece Sailaja Acharya CWC
Sister-in-law Lila Koirala CWC
Niece's husband Chakra Prasad Bastola Minister
Niece's husband Oil Bahadur Gharti MP (Upper House), CWC
Brother-in-law Amod Uphadhyaya Minister
Daughter Sujata Jost (Koirala) agent (for aeroplane
Nephew Dr Shekhar Koirala Vice-Chancellor, BP Koirala Institute for Health Sciences, Dharan
Cousin Dr Gopal Koirala MP
Cousin Ashok Koirala President, Morang NC
Nephew Shambhu Koirala Chief, Morang Degree College
Nona's brother Pramod Upadhaya GM, National Trading Corporation
Nephew-in-law Laxman Basnet President, Trade Union Congress
Nephew (some way) Bimal Koirala Finance Secretary
Family Member Mahesh Acharya Minister