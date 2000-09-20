The children of B.P. Koirala, too, are in important positions, but the general public holds no grudge against them. But against the present prime minister's brood, the public nurses no such feelings, and it is only a matter of time before they vent their anger and frustration.
A partial list of the members of the PM's clan is given below along with the positions they hold:
|Relation
|Name
|Position Held
|Cousin
|Sushil Koirala
|MP, General Secretary NC,Central Working Committee (CWC)
|Sister-in-law
|Nona Koirala
|CWC, Chief of Women's Wing
|Niece
|Sailaja Acharya
|CWC
|Sister-in-law
|Lila Koirala
|CWC
|Niece's husband
|Chakra Prasad Bastola
|Minister
|Niece's husband
|Oil Bahadur Gharti
|MP (Upper House), CWC
|Brother-in-law
|Amod Uphadhyaya
|Minister
|Daughter
|Sujata Jost (Koirala)
|agent (for aeroplane
|Nephew
|Dr Shekhar Koirala
|Vice-Chancellor, BP Koirala Institute for Health Sciences, Dharan
|Cousin
|Dr Gopal Koirala
|MP
|Cousin Ashok
|Koirala
|President, Morang NC
|Nephew
|Shambhu Koirala
|Chief, Morang Degree College
|Nona's brother
|Pramod Upadhaya
|GM, National Trading Corporation
|Nephew-in-law
|Laxman Basnet
|President, Trade Union Congress
|Nephew (some way)
|Bimal Koirala
|Finance Secretary
|Family Member
|Mahesh Acharya
|Minister