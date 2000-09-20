Relation Name Position Held Cousin Sushil Koirala MP, General Secretary NC,Central Working Committee (CWC) Sister-in-law Nona Koirala CWC, Chief of Women's Wing Niece Sailaja Acharya CWC Sister-in-law Lila Koirala CWC Niece's husband Chakra Prasad Bastola Minister Niece's husband Oil Bahadur Gharti MP (Upper House), CWC Brother-in-law Amod Uphadhyaya Minister Daughter Sujata Jost (Koirala) agent (for aeroplane Nephew Dr Shekhar Koirala Vice-Chancellor, BP Koirala Institute for Health Sciences, Dharan Cousin Dr Gopal Koirala MP Cousin Ashok Koirala President, Morang NC Nephew Shambhu Koirala Chief, Morang Degree College Nona's brother Pramod Upadhaya GM, National Trading Corporation Nephew-in-law Laxman Basnet President, Trade Union Congress Nephew (some way) Bimal Koirala Finance Secretary Family Member Mahesh Acharya Minister

Among the many accusations against the prime minister, one is of nepotism. Never before, other than in the Rana regime, have so many members of one family exercised control over so many important posts. Under Girija Prasad Koirala's leadership, members of his clan have moved into many prominent positions, and are creating their personal fiefdoms. Moreover, friends, assistants and personal domestic help, have been given important areas to run as they see fit.The children of B.P. Koirala, too, are in important positions, but the general public holds no grudge against them. But against the present prime minister's brood, the public nurses no such feelings, and it is only a matter of time before they vent their anger and frustration.A partial list of the members of the PM's clan is given below along with the positions they hold: