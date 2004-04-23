The British Council will be holding its annual Cyber Fair from 10AM-4PM on 25 April at the Lainchaur office. It's all about IT, with everything from free internet browsing to an IT-related quiz, a series of IT presentations and opportunities to browse through the latest IT reference books or find out about IT learning opportunities in the UK. The fair, which is open to all with free admission, will also launch of the British Council's redesigned website.