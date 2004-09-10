Thousands in Kathmandu marched in an inter-faith rally, calling for restoration of Nepal's traditional communal harmony and tolerance during a break in the curfew on Sunday morning. Priests, clerics, nuns and imams from Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist, Christian and Jain faiths took part in the rally, which went around the streets of central Kathmandu. Civil society groups joined in, carrying placards calling for religious tolerance and peace. Many Muslims also took part. They marched wearing Nepali caps and joined an all-faith prayer meeting at Ratna Park. At another public meeting, musician Sishir Yogi sang his hit song, 'Sarangi' with its poignant lyrics by Nepal's poet laureate, Madhab Ghimire. The gathering was also addressed by Basanta Thapa, Karna Shakya, Yubaraj Ghimire and Krishna Pahadi.