MIN RATNA BAJRACHARYA

Madhav Nepal: The Maoists should be clear about their intention to win the confidence of other parties. There is no alternative to working together for peace, stability and strengthening democracy. If the Maoists use horse trading for a majority, NC and UML will not join the government under their leadership.

Foreign intervention is blamed for the delay, your take?

It is wrong to view external factors as the reason behind our failure. We should sort out our internal problems ourselves. No one trusts the Maoists. They fear the Maoists will impose an autocratic rule, curtail freedom, seize property and extort.

Doesn't the leaked tape show foreign intervention is on the rise?

That was Krishna Bahadur Mahara's voice in the tape, but he has denied it. The issue is in parliament now. The house will discuss the issue and reach a conclusion. It should be an issue of investigation within his party.

What is the government's view?

The parliamentary committee should look into the issue first. The state will take up the issue only if the committee fails to settle it. The issue of horse trading has been raised by all sides, and CP Mainali and Anil Jha have confessed to it publicly. It has been learnt that the YCL escorted a group of people to the house of a Maoist supporter in Sanothimi and tried to split all parties. They have given the country a bad name.

Are rumours of presidential rule credible?

I don't think it is possible. But what if the country fails, the economy collapses, and the parliament fails to elect a new prime minister? It is not the president but the political parties who should be blamed. Why should I stay in Baluwatar and the Singha Darbar when the budget and other processes have been stalled? I should be allowed to work fully, or this uncertainty should end.

Are you trying to win the vote of confidence in the parliament and continue with your post?

I have already resigned. There is a procedure to follow. I don't want to act stupidly. Politically, I could claim it, but it shuld be constitutional.

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