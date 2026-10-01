Aloft by Marriott Kathmandu Thamel has been named the Nepal’s Leading Hotel 2026 at the World Travel Awards 2026 held in the Maldives last week in recognition of its contribution to the hospitality and travel industry.

General Manager Vikram Singh said that being named Nepal’s Leading Hotel 2026 is a proud moment for his entire team. He added: “It is also an opportunity to share with the international travel and tourism community that, while the recent floods have affected certain areas of the country, tourism continues across much of Nepal.”