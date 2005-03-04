It is sad that Kanak Mani Dixit in his Southasia Beat column ('An aloof valley', #236) tries to alienate the Kathmandu Valley from the rest of the country based on the economic standard of the people. It seems that the writer wants to see panic on the faces of the people of Kathmandu. He tries to indicate that the people of Kathmandu should succumb to the blockade imposed by the Maoist. But the people of Kathmandu are from all over the country and will defy any forceful blockade. Yes, there is a gap between Kathmandu and the hinterland but that doesn't mean the people of Kathmandu should go around panicking like the whole country. In fact the people of Kathmandu have sent a clear message to the Maoists that the rule of gun will not last long. Vehicles not plying on the highways don't indicate support for the Maoists but a fear reflex. Kathmandu has shown unity and solidarity, the whole country should follow suit.



Lily Thapa,

Kathmandu