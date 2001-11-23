Nepal's civil aviation sector is getting some money to brush up its awareness about European industry practices concerning airworthiness, safety and standards. With air connections between Nepal and Europe expanding, the industry definitely needs to know how Europeans manage and control their air traffic, as well as their take on product maintenance and customer support practices. The European Commission has signed six new financing agreements with Nepal, Bhutan, Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, and Thailand for the EU-Asian Civil Aviation Co-operation project. The total pie is Euro 30 million. The EU press statement does not say how much each country will get.