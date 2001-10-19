About 8,000 public school teachers have submitted their resignations after the government began checking the education certificates of government school teachers nearly two months ago. Of approximately 150,000 teachers working in 25,000 public schools around the country, the government suspects about 45,000 teachers are holding fake certificates. The Education Ministry is expected to accept the resignations soon. Despite the lack of official data, the Nepal National Teachers Association, based on reports from their district branches, estimate the figure to be around 8,000 and most of them got the jobs after political pressure. Those who feel they can pass off their certificates as authentic, better watch it: the Education Ministry says it will seek diplomatic help to verify certificates from foreign education institutions.