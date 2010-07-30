KIRAN PANDAY

Myagdi: Entrepreneurs in Mustang and Myagdi have started looking for alternative trekking routes, with the road link to Jomsom considerably shortening the duration of treks undertaken by tourists in the area.

Since the completion of the Beni-Jomsom highway, the 21-day Annapurna Circuit has come down to 10 days (with the use of available transport). Shikh, Ghar and Narchyang of Myagdi and Kunjo, Lete, Kobang and other areas in Mustang are being developed as part of new trekking routes in response. Local communities have begun building infrastructure to develop Khopralek, Khayarbarahi lake and Annapurna Base Camp as new tourist destinations, according to Tek Bahadur Pun, chairman of the Narchyang Tourism Development Committee said.

The 80-kilometre stretch of the Annapurna Circuit is now serviced by a road, which has not only meant dwindling numbers of tourists but also threatened to overshadow the natural and cultural attractions of the region.

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