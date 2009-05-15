CHONG ZI LIANG

Prithvi Bahadur Pand? is no stranger to those acquainted with the Nepali banking sector having worked first at Himalayan Bank and now as CEO of Nepal Investment Bank.

A visit to any branch of Nepal Investment Bank will tell you that Pand? prides himself on having a nose for aesthetic investments as well as pecuniary. The walls of the bank - and especially his office -are adorned with eclectic artwork of styles ranging from traditional Newari pawa to contemporary and modern.

"It was my wife who first got me interested in paintings," Pand? says, "and now I've been collecting artwork for almost 15 years." Pand? is a proud owner of over 500 paintings, mostly by Nepali artists. Although his collection includes such Nepali artists as Lian Singh Bangdel, Durga Baral and Laxman Shrestha, he says the artist's name is not the only thing that pulls him towards a work. He also owns pieces from various emerging artists whose works have caught his attention.

"Besides my own interest, buying their artwork is an important way of promoting Nepali artists," explains Pand?, "the artists get encouraged when they know that their work is being appreciated." He says that there are immensely talented artists here and the interest in art in now growing.

Nepal Investment Bank has also been trying to support new talent. Only recently it bought works of students from Srijana Art Gallery to allow them to fund their trip for training in India. The bank's calendar and greeting cards also features Nepali art works every year.

Pand? advises that art is a great investment option and that it is still relatively cheap to buy a high quality work of art here. "Art is an investment I don't think one will ever regret." He recommends investing in the works of Durga Baral, Manoj Babu Mishra, Sunita Rana, Sashi Bikram Shah and Seema to name a few.

Pand? intends to put together a sizable collection and eventually create a trust that will take care of his paintings and showcase them for the public.

"I feel the return on art is better than on a fixed deposit. Both are valuable but a deposit does not give you the satisfaction you get when you have a beautiful painting on your wall."

Paavan Mathema