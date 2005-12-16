

ALTOGETHER NOW: Leaders during an all party alliance pro-democracy mass meeting on thursday at Baneswor condemning the massacre in Nagarkot and blamed the army for it.



WISHES FULFILLED: Pilgrims throng to board the Manakamana Cable Car at Kurintar to visit the temple and have their wishes fulfilled. The number of passengers using the ropeway has doubled after the ceasefire.



BIG DIFFERENCE: A charity show organised by students of Rato Bangala School last week raised Rs 150,740 which was handed over to Pakistani Charge Ehsan Ullah Baath on Thursday. The money will be donated to the Edhi Foundation in Karachi for earthquake relief in Kashmir.



WINTER SHOWER: Riot police hosed down a rally by the Citizen's Movement for Peace on Saturday at Bhotahity.



ORANGE REVOLUTION: The extension of the Maoist ceasefire and a bumper harvest of oranges in eastern Nepal has brought down prices in this wholesale market in Dharan from where the fruit is trucked all over the country.