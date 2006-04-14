King Gyanendra separately met ambassadors from the United States, India and China on Sunday evening in a significant move that is seen as an attempt to defuse a rising tide of anti-monarchist agitation across the country.

Although embassy officials were tight-lipped about the meeting, sources confirmed that the the king seemed aware of the seriousness of the crisis and its implication on the future of the monarchy. Party sources confirmed that the ambassadors would now be meeting leaders of the seven party alliance on Monday, probably relaying the king's views to them.

Analysts said it was strange for the king to use foreign envoys to relay messages to opposition figures, but said it underlined the deep lack of trust between the parties and the king that is at the root of the current impasse. Depending on the response from the parties, the king is expected to make an announcement later this week, but whether this will be an olive branch or a further crackdown no one is willing to predict yet.