KIRAN PANDAY

Dear BIG Comrades,

We, the young MPs of the country, have grave concerns about the continuing deadlock, as the parties have not been able to agree on a new prime minister, delaying constitution writing and the peace process. We have been meeting to discuss these crucial national issues for the last several months. Unfortunately, some of the big parties have suggested or even instructed their young MPs not to participate in such meetings.

We started meetings of young MPs in good faith for a number of reasons. First, we are concerned about how senior leaders control the Constituent Assembly and parliamentary system so that nothing remains transparent or participatory. We, the young MPs, want to know about, participate and be heard in the constitution-making process, the peace process and parliamentary business. Second, the meetings of young MPs are not just for young MPs but for the whole Constituent Assembly and parliament. We believe we can bring the voice and mandate of young Nepalis to the Constituent Assembly and parliament. Third, we believe we can help narrow the differences between the big parties' big leaders. Fourth, it is our right to participate in the decision-making process in the Constituent Assembly and parliament. This right has been taken away from us by the unfortunate and undemocratic practices of decision making in the Constituent Assembly and parliament. Fifth, we, the young MPs, will be working together in the future and this is the time for us to learn how to cooperate to build the nation.

Respected big leaders, the dialogue amongst young MPs is not against you nor is it against the people and country. I would like to ask you to be considerate and support the young MPs, to participate in such meetings, and please, to not issue party whips against attending such meetings. We would also like to call for your support to empower the younger generation, and to start having faith in us. Today's young people, including the young MPs, are knowledgeable, understand the world and know what the country's needs are and what the people of Nepal want.

Thank you very much for your anticipated cooperation.

It is also high time for us, as young MPs, to be brave and rise above the party line and party whip. It has not been easy for us to find a meaningful role in the Constituent Assembly and parliament, partly because many of us don't think 'outside the box'. Many of us are habituated to look up to the big leaders for decisions. It is unfortunate that somebody has to remind us: "you represent the Nepali people". We continue to be mute spectators when the big leaders decide on everything, including the fate of our country and our people, behind closed doors.

A whip is appointed to enforce party discipline, and secure the attendance of the members of a parliamentary party at any important session, especially when their votes are needed.

This is the universal understanding and practice of a whip, but Nepal is unique. We have not even raised concerns when the big extended the whip system up to Constituent Assembly matters by amending the Constituent Assembly operating regulations several months ago, without the knowledge of many MPs. Now, party whips are imposed on almost everything, including attending meetings, expressing one's opinion, or meeting different caucuses in parliament.

I have heard that in the German Bundestag, there is no whip system, even for parliamentary matters.

How long can we afford to remain mute and quietly encourage these big leaders to continue with such feudal exercises, where nothing is transparent and nothing is participatory? The country is paying the price, the people are paying the price, and all the MPs, including the big leaders, will pay the price once they have to go back to the people.

The country is in deep trouble but it's not too late.Âï¿½The big leaders need to get their act together, as the Nepali people will forgive you your 100 mistakes if you do a single good thing now.

The young MPs need to organise and make efforts to get the country back into shape. Equally civil society, the media, NGOs, and civil servants need to support the peace and constitution-writing processes. A mutual forum between young MPs, civil society and the media would be a good starting point.

Don't accept the situation as it is. Dream about what the situation could be âï¿½" then help make it happen.Âï¿½

Sunil B Pant is a member of the Constituent Assembly and Parliament.

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