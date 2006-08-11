Interview with acting IGP, Om Bikram Rana



How would you describe the crime level in the capital?

The incidents have grown. But we cannot compare the current situation to the past. The country is in a transitional phase and it is inevitable that crime will rise, perpetrated by disgruntled people. The same vigilantes who had infiltrated the loktantra movement and spread anarchy there are also now involved in criminal activities.



Is the police a mere spectator even when civilians are being attacked on the streets?

It is not possible for the police to stand and do nothing. But this does not mean we have to use force at a time when the country is in a transitional phase. People involved in crimes in the capital are still on the loose.

We have been successful in uncovering those involved in crimes. As far as the infiltration by the vigilantes is concerned, we need everyone to be supportive and alert. The government also has to make a political decision on provisions for the security of citizens.



How about the credibility of the police?

It is true that some police are involved in crime, but the whole organisation cannot be portrayed in that way.