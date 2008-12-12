CRAIG POTTON

Nepal is widely acclaimed for its distinctive art and architectural styles. Seven of the ancient palaces, temples, courtyards and streetscapes of Kathmandu Valley are protected as World Heritage Sites. Shrines are worshipped daily as part of Nepal's vibrant living culture.

Recent efforts to preserve the architecture of Kathmandu have carefully and authentically restored many of the valley's important public monuments.

Lesser known are the recent imaginative uses of traditional Nepali architecture and decorative styles in the construction of modern public buildings and private homes. Kathmandu Valley Style, a photographic book to be launched in Kathmandu on 16 December by Lisa Choegyal, Craig Potton and Gautam SJB Rana reflects this contemporary style.

The coffee table book captures the wealth of the past and illustrates how influences from the Malla Newar, Tibetan and Rana architecture have been incorporated into present-day buildings and lifestyles. The use of traditional themes and building techniques in the restored historic and new structures has breathed fresh life into Kathmandu's rich living cultural heritage.

The book features over 40 historic and new buildings, many of them never before photographed or published. Reinforcing national pride in Nepal's vernacular architecture, the collection demonstrates how traditional art and architecture can be successfully incorporated into homes for today's changing world.

Lisa Choegyal has lived in Nepal since the 1970s. She is a specialist consultant in pro-poor sustainable tourism throughout Asia and the Pacific.

Craig Potton is New Zealand's leading photographer and conservationist. He has photographed New Zealand gardens and interiors for House and Garden magazine.

Gautam SJB Rana is an arbiter of Nepal style and created Baber Mahal Revisited. This private restoration project houses Kathmandu's first commercial heritage building with a shopping, office and restaurant complex.