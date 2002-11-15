It isn't only VDC offices and infrastructure, service delivery is also being hit, in the form of post offices. At last count, 443 POs had been damaged by Maoists in 34 districts. The damage totals almost Rs 7 million in physical infrastructure, Rs 4.1 million in office equipment, Rs 800,000 worth of stamps, and Rs 2.2 million in miscellaneous damage. Postal service officials say that three of their workers have been killed by Maoists so far. Arghakhanchi and Accham districts have been affected the most. In Accham alone the damage adds up to Rs 3.4 million, with the Maoists having destroyed 12 post offices, including the district post office. Other districts affected are Ramechaap, Sindhupalchowk, Kavrepalanchowk, Sindhuli, Jumla, Dailekh, Bajhang, Dolakha and Baitadi.