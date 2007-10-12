

AND JUSTICE FOR ALL: Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala swears in Kedar Prasad Giri as Chief Justice on Friday. Giri was acting Chief Justice since Dilip Kumar Poudal retired in early September.

(KIRAN PANDAY)



DESTRUCTION AND CONSTRUCTION: Work has started in rebuilding the Tansen Darbar, seat of the Palpa district administration which was destroyed in a Maoist attack in February 2005. The palace was built by Pratap Shumshere Rana 97 years ago and the building will be restored to its original design.

(GOVINDA LUITEL)



BE PREPARED: Members of a disaster preparedness drill organised jointly by the Nepal Health Care Foundation and Patan Hospital fake injuries inside a truck at Patan Hospital, on Tuesday.

(MIN BAJRACHARYA)



HOME COMING: Eleven Nepali student monks return from Burma on Monday after the ongoing monks' struggle for democracy made it dangerous for them to stay on.

(MIN BAJRACHARYA)