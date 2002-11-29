I was born and raised near Pokhara. I had a business degree, but it was hard to find a job. I was organising trekking expeditions when a couple of retired French people invited me to France. When I arrived at their home near Toulon in 1992, I saw the sea for the first time in my life.My host was a former soldier and we used to talk about the military. One day he gave me a magazine called, White Kepi, the monthly magazine of the Foreign Legion. This is where I first heard about it. I quickly decided I wanted to join this elite force. I went to the main recruiting centre in Aubagne. Twelve days later, I signed my first five-year contract. Unlike the British Gurkhas, you are not sent back to Nepal after retirement, it is a lifelong commitment.I was first assigned to the 2nd Foreign Legion Parachute Regiment based in Corsica. Although I am from a landlocked country I joined the amphibious company. I received my commando certification in Martinique. After two and a half years, I became corporal and leader of a team of three legionnaires. Altogether, I jumped 80 times. Once during an exercise-jump, I landed on a main road and the cars on both sides were good enough to stop. The drivers were so surprised they even gave me a hand to fold my parachute!I did special training in chemical and nuclear warfare. After six years, I was assigned to the 3rd Foreign Legion Infantry Regiment in French Guyana. As Chief-Corporal, I received my certification in jungle warfare and became an assistant instructor taking part in missions in the Amazon forest. Two years ago, the Legion sent me back to France. I am currently working at the main recruiting centre for northern France near Paris.Yes, many times. In addition to various joint-exercises abroad, I also went to Djibouti, Chad, Central Africa, and ex-Yugoslavia. In 1995, I met some British Gurkhas in Yugoslavia. They were quite surprised that Nepalis could join the French Foreign Legion. Even though we only spent a few hours together, we got along quite well.There are other legionnaires from Nepal in different companies and even though we aren't from the same area or ethnic group, we get along very well. We often met on weekends to go to the beach. To join, you have to be between 20 to 25 years and you have to be in France. Unlike the British Gurkhas, the Foreign Legion is not allowed to recruit abroad. Selection is hard, you have to be mentally and physically agile. As Nepalis, we are strong and adapted to difficult mountain terrain. I go home every year, and like to trek in new places.