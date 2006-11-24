The government had committed to make the Rayamajhi Commission's report public once it was complete. Its reluctance to do that now is against the people's wishes. Making the findings public and taking action as per the report's recommendations should be a priority.

The Rayamajhi Commission has, after six months of investigation, advised

legal action against the accused. This makes it easy for the government to expedite prosecution of the guilty. However, the report could have missed out on all people responsible for the excesses committed during Jana Andolan II. Similarly, defining penalties might also have been omitted. The report may not necessarily be complete. It is up to the government to see to it that all those who ordered Jana Andolan II be oppressed are subject to court martial.

This report is just a set of recommendations. It leaves the path open for the government to conduct investigations into the role of people not included in the report. This must be a reference, and the government should take further legal measures against the guilty. The prime minister must show enthusiasm to take this forward, and the government must begin to do its homework on the issue of appropriate action against

the king.