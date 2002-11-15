The Nepal Sports Council, the country's sports governing body is preparing to unite the two warring All Nepal Football Associations (ANFA) currently in existence, but critics don't think it will last. The NSC's move is prompted by the fact that Nepal requires a single internationally-recognised football association to host or participate in international events. One ANFA is headed by former national player Ganesh Thapa and officially recognised by the FIFA and the Asia Football Confederation (AFC). The other, formerly headed by Geeta Rana, is officially recognised by the Nepal Sports Council. Unless they unite, there's not much chance that Nepal will host the under-19 Asia Youth Cup from 1 December, or compete in the SAARC Cup in Bangladesh in the same month. "Since ANFA split two years, Nepal has not been able to play at international games," says NSC member secretary Binod Shankher Palikhe. "We have to try to get together."