Manisha Koirala has said that by taking a step that could put the throne itself at risk to save the country and people from the decay of the past, the king has become a symbol of magnanimity for the whole country. Expressing dissatisfaction over the NC's explusion of her father Prakash Koirala, she stated that to not be able to have a different opinion within the party was a serious setback for democracy itself.
Angry Manisha
Rajdhani, 31 May
From The Nepali Press | From Issue #250 (June 3-9, 2005)