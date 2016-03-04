For more than a decade, Nepal’s famous singing nun Ani Choying Drolma has shared Buddhism’s sacred chants with fans worldwide. Now for the first time, on the occasion of International Happiness Day, the unlikely rock star will sing Buddhist hymns for peace at the General Assembly of the United Nations. This is the first time a Nepali singer will be performing at the UN’s General Assembly.

“To be able to call for peace at the United Nations is both an opportunity and a thing of enthusiasm for me,” said Ani. She added that she wants to utilise this opportunity to spread the Buddha’s messages of peace. Known for her lullaby-like spiritual songs, Ani is also a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF Nepal.

Apart from performing Himali Buddhist hymns and spiritual songs, the guest of honor performer will also present her remarks at the General Assembly. Her team will include musicians Nhoo Bajracharya, Gopal Rasaili and Raman Maharjan.

Since 2012, the UN has been celebrating March 20 as the International Day of Happiness to promote the idea that the pursuit of happiness is universal and that people’s well being is an integral part of economic growth.

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