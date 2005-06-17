In 'All beings in the kingdom' (#251) there is an error that needs correction-Animal Nepal does not have the objective of establishing a 'Bureau for the Prevention of Animal Sacrifice'. Our objective at this point is not to completely abolish this religious practice, even though we hope animal sacrifice, like human sacrifice, will soon be a thing of the past. Our focus is on the treatment of animals while they are alive, as well as humane killing. At Animal Nepal we are committed to projects that help animals as well as people, such as the Pet Products for Poverty Reduction plan that was mentioned in the article.



Jigme Gaton,

ANPO