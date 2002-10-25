More than 30 runners from 8 countries and 5 Nepalis will do a high-altitude race from Annapurna Base Camp to Mt Everest Base Camp starting next week to kick off the commemorations of the 50th anniversary of the ascent of the world's highest mountain.
The runners will race through six major Himalayan passes, including Thorung La, Larkya La, Lauribinayak, Chugyma La and descend down to the Khumbu Glacier via Gokyo and Kala Pattar. All the high passes are more than 5,000 metres altitude.
The Himal Race is billed as the "ultimate trail" by its organiser, Himalaya Racers Association and Mandala Trekking. The runners will first trek to Annapurna Base Camp on 31 October, from where they will begin running and finish up at Everest Base Camp in the third week of November.
Himalaya Racers and Mandala have in the past organised marathons, including the Annapurna Mandala Trail. (For further information: www.mandalatrek.com)
Annapurna to Everest Race
Domestic Brief | From Issue #116 (October 25-31, 2002)