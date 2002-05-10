While browsing through Letters (#92) I was surprised to see the name Anis Bania writing a response to one of your earlier articles. Since I did live in Boston until 1995, I am not sure if there is another Anis Bania in Boston. The statistical probability of that being true is slim. I, Anish M Bania, live in northern Virginia, and did not write that letter.



With the ease of the Internet, and the false names that one can assume to get an email account, it is possible that a false name can be used to send any letter. Though benign in this case, there is a possibility of malicious intent. Or is it just a coincidence?



Anish M Bania

Fairfax, Virginia