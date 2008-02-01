Another colony

Guna Colony,the latest housing project, is located in Sinamangal and has a total of 160 apartments. Each flat consists of three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room and a kitchen, dining room. The flats are available for Rs 3.2-3.9 million.





Distributing deal

Logitech has appointed Neoteric Informatique as a distributor. Logitech is a Swiss electronics giant with a wide-range of computer peripherals, home-entertainment and gaming and wireless devices.

Artificial beauty

VLCC has unveiled various styles of beauty treatments including botox, a natural protein that is injected under the skin where wrinkles have formed to give it a smooth look, fillers, where chemicals are injected for volume augmentation and peeling, where a superficial layer of the skin is peeled off.

Golf winner

Major Bejoy Moktan has won the first ever Johnnie Walker Classic Amateur Challenge at the Le Meridien Gold Resort and Spa. The Amateur Challenge has been taking place for 18 years but this is its first time in Nepal.

Revamped condoms

The Dhaal and Panther brands of condoms have been relaunched as the Dhaal Deluxe and Panther Premium. Dhaal was launched in 1975 with Panther in 1986, both are manufactured by the Nepal CRS company.

Valued Hyatt

Budget Travel Magazine has selected the Hyatt Regency, Kathmandu as a leading Best Value hotel. The hotel was ranked number seven in Asia and number 22 worldwide in a list showcasing the 100 best value hotels with an average nightly rate of $250 or less.