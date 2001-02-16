Another kind of Maoist terror Nepal Samachaarpatra, 12 February From The Nepali Press | From Issue #30 (February 16-22, 2001)

Itahari?The underground Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) has started shaving the head of young men who keep long hair and sport earrings. The Maoists caught three students with long hair from the local Janata Bahumukhi Campus, took them out and had their hair shaved off and removed their earrings in broad daylight. According to eyewitnesses the rebels also went to the classes and threatened every male student with long hair and wearing earrings. They also advised the students to be properly clad when coming to college. That very day a group of students supporting the movement went to Jyoti Lower Secondary School and cut the hair of students with long hair. Sources at the school say they also warned the girl students not to wear short, revealing dresses or have short hair. Another group of students at the Mahendra Secondary School also had their heads shaved while five were warned to cut their hair within five days on Wednesday.

Reports also say that Maoists visiting different schools in the areas and checked the annual accounts of the schools. Principals and campus chiefs have also been warned not to make any improper utilisation of funds. The schools have also been instructed to complete the courses in time and not ask extra fees of students for extra tuition classes.

The Maoists have also been successful in eliminating vandalism and bullying, a major problem faced by the locals in Itahari. In the past, gangs armed with swords would be involved in bloody gang fights even in the daytime. Not even the police or the administration were able to solve the problem and the locals were being continually harassed.