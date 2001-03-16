Another ordinance? Deshanter Saptahik, 4 March From The Nepali Press | From Issue #34 (March 16-22, 2001)

If the present Armed Police Force (APF) Ordinance does not become law, that is if it is not passed by parliament in this session, then an amended APF Ordinance may be formulated immediately after the session ends. Legal experts close to the ruling party are said have come together and drafted amendments to the ordinance after the opposition parties said they were opposed to it and as a precaution if it were not to be passed at all.



The amendment will most probably be issued after the current session of parliament. Clause 2 (d) of Art. 72 of the constitution clearly states that an ordinance once issued will have to be passed within 60 days. If it is not passed within the stipulated time, then it is automatically deemed void. But if the same ordinance is amended and then re-issued, then it gets a total of 240 days within which it must be passed, and it can be presented to parliament again within this period.



Since the opposition parties have been preventing the House from carrying out normal proceedings, the government has not been able to table the ordinance in parliament. Although the ruling party has a majority in the Lower House, it does not have a majority in the Upper House. The members of the Upper House nominated by the king are not in favour of the ordinance. Sensing this, the government has not tabled the ordinance. Meanwhile the government has already formed the Armed Police Force (APF) and since the ordinance has not been passed, it is now forced to issue an amendment to replace the earlier one. One reason why the parliament is still in session is the ordinance. The government has also formulated the regulations and appointed the regional administrators on the basis of another ordinance. If the ordinance is not passed by parliament, then the government will be caught in a moral dilemma.



Sensing all these problems, the government has decided to go for an amendment to the ordinance that will be issued soon. The government is also thinking of formulating the amendments by consulting the opposition parties. However, there are still doubts about what the government is actually thinking about. The government has also already named the regional administrators, one for each of five of the country's development regions.