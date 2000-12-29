Five communist student organisations now want to force leaders of all political parties, members of parliament, heads of constitutional bodies, government officials and teachers to stop sending their children to private schools. Their month-long protest programme to begin 30 December is to culminate in nationwide protests on 22 January. On 1 February they say they will post black flags on all private schools. The other demands include: nationalising private schools, banning the national anthem, banning international loans for education, making Sanskrit an optional subject, returning admission fees, providing loans to unemployed students, and stopping police atrocities in educational institutions. The pro-Maoist student group that had forced closure of all schools for a week sometime ago is also part of this new coalition and says it will organise an indefinite strike if the demands aren't met. Other organisations supporting these demands are the student wing of the main opposition Unified Marxist-Leninist Party and its breakaway faction the Marxists-Leninists.