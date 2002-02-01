We'll soon know a little more about the state of our public schools. The government recently launched a school evaluation process in the public schools of Dang district under the Education Standard Enhancement and Evaluation Program (ESEEP). A survey team put together by the District Education Office will conduct studies in 64 schools and submit a report within ten days. The outcome of the studies would be used to modify and revise the ESEEP. Apart from Dang, Banke, Bardiya and Surkhet have been selected for the implementation of the program in the Mid-Western Development Region. All four districts performed very poorly in the annual School Leaving Certificate exams-last year, not a single student from Dang passed. The evaluation process is also expected to single out incompetent teachers, which will aid the government's endeavour to investigate the use of fake academic certificates for employment by teachers in these districts. The program will eventually be implemented in 33 districts altogether across the country.