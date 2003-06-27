Six-months pregnant Jivsi Devi Shah didn't know she would pay such a heavy price for acting as a midwife for her nephew's wife. The baby had a difficult delivery and died soon after being born. Immediately, muttering began in the Saptari village that she was a witch. Four months after the incident, Jivsi was dragged out of her kitchen by a group of locals. They picked a day when her husband, a rickshaw puller, was away in Biratnagar. Jivsi's hands and feet were tied and she was taken to a nearby river. After beating her, they forced Jivsi to eat human waste. She was left unconscious before a passer-by took her to a police post. "The police arrested one of the locals for a very short time and let him go," says Jivsi who has been brought to Rajbiraj for immediate medical treatment by a local NGO. When the police were approached by the organisation, the former said the accused would be interrogated. The Centre for Victims of Torture (CVICT) in Kathmandu has already invited Jivsi for further treatment.