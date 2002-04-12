Ansal and Everest Business Briefs | From Issue #89 (April 12-18, 2002)

Ansal Buildwell Ltd. and the Chaudhary Group have begun their second housing venture which comes bundled with a unique credit scheme offered by the Everest Bank Ltd. Ansal, the builders of Kathmandu Residency, will build another complex the Mount View Residency. The bank has begun providing 10-year housing loans of up to Rs1 million, repayable in monthly installments. The bank is also considering financing the Mount View Residency, an Ansal statement says. The monthly installments on the housing loans round up at about Rs1,500 per Rs100,000 obtained. Everest Bank so far has sanctioned about Rs 45 million housing loans related to the scheme.



