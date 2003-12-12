Anti-American Nepal Samacharpatra, 10 December From The Nepali Press | From Issue #174 (December 12-18, 2003)

The Maoist rebels are keeping special watch on Americans visiting Karnali Zone. They say citizens of the United States are singled out because the US branded the rebels terrorists and urged the world to follow suit. Visitors on trekking trails in the far west say the rebels question all hikers but those from the US are subjected to detailed interrogations. “The American tourists are asked to explain why chose to visit Nepal. Non-US visitors are just asked few simple questions and permitted to go on with their treks,” tourists said on return. Rebels recently detained two Britons on the suspicion that they were Americans and released them after being convinced they were not. “We were thoroughly interrogated by an armed group that included females,” says Steven Conray, one of the two. “When they were sure that we were not Americans, they bid us a warm farewell.” The pair were given a permit that read that they were not Americans and could be allowed to continue with their trek in case they were hauled in by another group of rebels en route. The other trekker said: “I found that tourists face no danger from the Maoists. All they wanted to know was if there were any Americans spying on them.” Ram Bahadur Magar, a guide from Dhading, said the rebels issue permits to tourists from countries other than the US without any hesitation and that the same rules apply in Jajarkot, Myagdi, Jumla and other areas. He also added the Maoists do not forcefully take donations from foreigners. “In fact, we have seen an increase in tourist arrivals,” said Navaraj Shahi, a hotel operator in Jufal airfield, the gateway to Upper Dolpo. All these regions are devoid of government presence and the rebels are in full control.

