Anti-banda travel agents

The Nepal Association of Tour Operators (NATO) has requested all parties to hold off all protests, demonstrations, and mass assemblies until the constituent assembly elections slated for November. Such programs will only send negative signals to the international market and media and can lead to cancellation or deferment of trips planned by tourists for the upcoming peak tourist season that begins from mid-September. The recent peace process has sent tourist arrivals soaring.



Powder plant

Under the banner of the Lakshmi Group, Sujal Foods is setting up a powder milk plant in Pokhara. The plant is expected to be operational by mid October and will cost about Rs 250 million, according to the company's acting executive director Anjan Shrestha. The plant is being built on Swedish and Danish technology and will be able to process 5,000 kilograms of powder milk per day and later it is expected go up to 7,500 kilograms.



Nokia advisory

Nokia has issued a product advisory for users of the Nokia-branded BL-5C battery manufactured by Matsushita Battery Industrial. In rare cases, a short circuit while charging can cause the battery to overheat and dislodge. This applies to the 46 million batteries manufactured by Matsushita between December 2005 and November 2006. Concerned consumers can request a replacement for the BL-5C battery.



New Products

Hang Ten: The international Hang Ten brand of clothing is now available in Nepal through Anirudh International. Initially, only the mens' casual range has been launched at an exclusive outlet at the Bluebird Mall in Kathmandu and at Neha Stores in Pokhara. The products are imported into Nepal from Hang Ten factories in Pakistan, and are all made of 100 percent Pakistani cotton. There are plans to also introduce the ladies and kids range.



Mobile: A new range of Philips mobile phones have been launched by Syakar Corporation, the sole authorised distributor for Philips in Nepal. The ten new models are available in prices ranging from Rs 2,990-15,690. Among them is the Philips Xenium range of phones that boasts the longest battery life of 1000 hours on standby and 10 hours of talk time. The new brands are available at all Philips retail showrooms and dealer outlets.

Spark: The Chevrolet Spark is now available in Nepal through Vijaya Motors. The 1,000cc hatchback comes with a three year or 100,000km warranty with a service interval of 5000km or six months, and claims a mileage of 17.85kpl with a top speed of 156km/hr. The Spark is manufactured by General Motors India.