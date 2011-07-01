Clandestine plans by the Home Ministry to investigate police involved in corruption and bribery were thwarted after the police at headquarters alerted their subordinates.

According to the plan prepared by Home Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara, Home Secretary Lila Mani Poudyal and Police Superintendent Rabindra Pratap Shah cross examinations were to start on Monday. But after the headquarters issued the order, police sent circulars to all the officers under the five regional offices.

Following the warning, a dozen highway check posts notorious for collecting bribes including Prithvi, Kodari and Arniko were removed, claims a source.

Spokesperson of the Home Ministry Sudhir Kumar Shah said that he had no knowledge of the secret mission, but expressed grave concern over the leakage from the headquarter.

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