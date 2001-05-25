Yours is the best paper to ever come out of Nepal. CK Lal should be commended for his analytical writings, even though some of his analyses end up in circular reasoning. Binod Bhattarai is well researched and convincing. But what stands out is Kunda Dixit's Under My Hat column. His articles for me work like an anti-depressant. They have helped me maintain my-and I think everybody elses'-sanity. "End of ceasefire" (#43) acted like therapy, I laughed myself silly.



Nirmal Niroula

Kentucky, USA