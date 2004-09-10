Anti-fascist Editorial in Nepal, 12 September From The Nepali Press | From Issue #213 (September 10-16, 2004)

While 12 Nepalis were being held hostage by terrorists, the best that our ministers could do was pray and appeal through a television network like Al-Jazeera for their release. The government made no effort to seek diplomatic help from Egypt, Jordan or even Iran. Even if it had used the help of the United Nations or ICRC, the innocent Nepalis would have had a slight chance of survival. Instead, it focused most of its attention on berating manpower agencies. The government has proved more incompetent than ever and has even failed in its moral responsibility to do something for the murdered Nepalis. Even after the tragic incident, the government has remained indifferent and could not do anything to quell the public frustration that led to riots around the country. It failed to control the attack on the mosques and Nepali Muslim communities. In an absence of active security operation, the criminal elements easily exploited and mislead the public. The mob was used to attack airline offices. The efforts to spread anarchy and terror in the city were well planned. The media houses were helpless without any state protection as the mob attacked them. The Deuba government showed its total indifference to the situation.



