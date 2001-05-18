Perhaps for the first time, villagers in Nepal have expressed their displeasure against Maoist tactics. Angry villagers of Chatara, Bayarban Bazaar in east Nepal organised anti-Maoist rallies three days in a row after a group of insurgents chopped off the hair of students at a higher secondary school. Among the victims of the Maoist "People's Action", was a married woman accused by the Maoists of colouring her hair. Younger students were not spared. Following the rallies, the villagers say the Maoists retaliated by issuing a round of gunshots in the jungles north of Bayarban. They're not scared. The village has submitted a protest letter against the Maoists at the local Village Development Committee and local youth have volunteered to assist a beleaguered police force carry out security patrols. Villagers in Gulmi and Argakhanchi are also angry at Maoists for torching an EU vehicle prompting the organisation to suspend a big development projects in the two districts.