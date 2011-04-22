The vice president of the Poverty Alleviation Fund Bidhyadhar Mallik earns Rs 175,000 a month. This is five times the salary of the prime minister, who is also the Fund's president. Similarly, the executive director of the Fund, Rajbabu Shrestha, earns Rs 153,000 and assistant level employees earn salary of Rs 30,161. This is more than the salary of a minister and the chief secretary. There are 116 employees in the Fund, including 5 division heads, 8 regional coordinators and 59 officers level employees. Due to high salary and perks, a large portion of the fund provided by the World Bank for poverty alleviation is spent on administration. Ex-Vice President of the Fund Mohanman Saiju says that such exorbitant salaries are not appropriate in Nepal and there should be a code of conduct.

