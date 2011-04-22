deepak Apr 23, 2011 Good begining - to start poverty alleviation with 116 people first!!! If successfull then we should get every Nepali empolyed in WB funded programme in PAF.

BLIND Apr 23, 2011 Dear Editors Rajdhani, If you observe in reality many peoples are above Bidyadhar Malik. The salay is 17500 only but annual asset created worth 17.5 millions Nrs. Did you check the transparency Report. Politicians and Hippocrates are there CIAA also failed in Nation. Please elaborate the article.International rate for domestic Expert is 2500 USD. check the salaries of CEO's in private bank and then conclude your view.

prakash shrestha Apr 26, 2011 I agree with mr 'Blind'. Keeping salary low (below subsistence level ) will only increase corruption and negligence to work. If I were decision maker, I will increase salary of all government staff at least 500 % and sue at once if they are involved in corruption. If we want to be prosperous, our salaries have to be raised and not decreased.

BLIND Apr 26, 2011 Hi Prakah, Thanks to your vision, additionally transparent salary earner pay to service providers and due time and establish financial discipline in community for entire peace and prosperity. Corrupt never get peace in either Budhanikanth Darbar or dalu Darwar or like their associates also parasite to national economy various scandal come disturbed the creative view of of youth. Wagle Modality of action not enough ... mass operation necessary.