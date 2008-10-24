Anti-smuggling meet

Customs officials from six regional countries met in Kathmandu this week to discuss ways to curb the smuggling of ozone-depleting substances.

The conference, organized by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), brought officials from Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka to share strategies to implement the Montreal Protocol which controls chemicals that destroy stratospheric ozone that protects the earth from harmful solar rays.

Although most countries are complying with cutbacks in these chemicals, there is a thriving cross-border trade in contraband chemicals, mainly in Asia, that are used mainly in refrigeration.

Indian ambassador to Nepal, Rakesh Sood told the gathering: "Solving this crisis and minimising its economic and industrial upshot requires close cooperation among nations as well as industry partnership in controlling illegal trade."

Evening waves

The BBC World Service has launched a news program, Evening Report, that covers current affairs and news related to South Asia. The news program, hosted by Tinku Ray, will be broadcast every weekday for 30 minutes at 7:45 PM in Nepal and will be available on FM throughout the South Asian region. You can also listen to the program online on BBC's website.

Everest feat

Everest Bank recently celebrated its 14th birthday in Nepal. The bank pioneered services such as home loans, loans for professionals and loans against share holdings. It now has the largest branch network in the private sector with 27 branches and five extension counters. A 28th branch will open soon, in Golfutar. The bank was named 'Bank of the year, Nepal' by The Banker.

Nokia on Wednesday opened a mobile care center at the Tamarakar Complex Mobile Plaza.

Innovative pins: Innovative PPL has introduced a new mobile application which allows users to recharge their mobile phones without buying a recharge card, but instead through electric recharge pins, which will be available in stores soon. The service works on any Java-compatible set which has been registered under Innovative PPL.