Even though the Maoist-led government has failed to secure the economic, social and political rights of Nepalis, they choose to capitalise on the term 'people's supremacy'. There is no debate that people's supremacy is the main ideology of democracy. But in the name of the people the Maoists are trying to enforce their own supremacy.

After years of struggle it was 2006 April Uprising that finally established popular command over the army. We are yet to investigate the cases of brutality that the army has been responsible for during the conflict years. But the establishment of Nepal as a republic means the army is loyal to the people?a philosophy that has been seen in practice for the past two years.

The Maoist-initiated activities to remove the army chief have threatened national security. It seems that in the name of people's supremacy the Maoists want to establish their dominance not only on the VDCs and DDCs but on all bodies including the media, army, judiciary and civil service. The Maoists probably understand that their violence and threats are diminishing popular trust in them but they don't act as if they know it.

We suspect that a feudalistic attitude has taken hold within the Maoists and they want total control. The national army is responsible for national security. Aren't actions to weaken the army by forcibly integrating all of its force anti-nationalist?

We have to remind Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal to be sensitive to the people when addressing this issue of sacking the army chief. Then his party will not have to deal with pressure from the Indian embassy or from New Delhi. Regardless of the issue, the intervention of a foreign hand to solve the problem only damages national sovereignty.

